Patidar Build Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 40.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 40.46% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 80.95% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Patidar Build EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Patidar Build shares closed at 8.01 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.93% returns over the last 6 months and -15.33% over the last 12 months.