Patidar Build Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 74.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in December 2018 up 74.09% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 93.1% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 118.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

Patidar Build EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Patidar Build shares closed at 3.85 on October 22, 2018 (BSE)