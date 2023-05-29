Patels Airtemp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.19 crore, up 26.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.19 crore in March 2023 up 26.03% from Rs. 80.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2023 up 18.8% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.24 crore in March 2023 up 17.56% from Rs. 7.86 crore in March 2022.

Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.38 in March 2022.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 229.65 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 10.17% over the last 12 months.