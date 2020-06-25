Patels Airtemp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore, up 46.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.48 crore in March 2020 up 46.18% from Rs. 48.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2020 up 23.29% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.29 crore in March 2020 up 27% from Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2019.

Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.03 in March 2019.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 108.35 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.