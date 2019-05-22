Patels Airtemp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.90 crore, down 12.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.90 crore in March 2019 down 12.61% from Rs. 55.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2019 down 19.31% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.74 crore in March 2019 down 14.71% from Rs. 6.73 crore in March 2018.

Patels Airtemp EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.24 in March 2018.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 111.80 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.83% returns over the last 6 months and -28.84% over the last 12 months.