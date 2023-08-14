Patels Airtemp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.83 crore, up 134.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.83 crore in June 2023 up 134.13% from Rs. 35.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2023 up 54.04% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in June 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2022.

Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.09 in June 2022.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 326.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.41% returns over the last 6 months and 61.30% over the last 12 months.