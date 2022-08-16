Patels Airtemp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.38 crore, down 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.38 crore in June 2022 down 26.8% from Rs. 48.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2022 down 19.69% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in June 2022 down 7.65% from Rs. 6.67 crore in June 2021.

Patels Airtemp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.10 in June 2021.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 209.35 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and 0.02% over the last 12 months.