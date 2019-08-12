Patels Airtemp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.10 crore, up 83.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.10 crore in June 2019 up 83.57% from Rs. 27.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2019 up 89.41% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in June 2019 up 59.5% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2018.

Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.16 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.73 in June 2018.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 89.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.98% returns over the last 6 months and -38.22% over the last 12 months.