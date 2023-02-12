 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patels Airtemp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patels Airtemp (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore in December 2022 down 43.3% from Rs. 113.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 40.79% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 down 1.24% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021.
Patels Airtemp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.79 in December 2021. Patels Airtemp shares closed at 251.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.
Patels Airtemp (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations64.2080.71113.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations64.2080.71113.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials47.1240.0444.86
Purchase of Traded Goods0.490.390.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.5510.4435.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.703.333.39
Depreciation1.051.050.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.9118.4820.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.486.987.08
Other Income0.440.290.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.927.277.24
Interest3.593.441.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.333.835.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.333.835.32
Tax0.990.901.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.342.933.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.342.933.95
Equity Share Capital5.475.075.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.445.797.79
Diluted EPS4.445.797.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.445.797.79
Diluted EPS4.445.797.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:55 am