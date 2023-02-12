Patels Airtemp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patels Airtemp (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore in December 2022 down 43.3% from Rs. 113.22 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 40.79% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 down 1.24% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021.
Patels Airtemp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.79 in December 2021.
|Patels Airtemp shares closed at 251.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.
|Patels Airtemp (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|64.20
|80.71
|113.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|64.20
|80.71
|113.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.12
|40.04
|44.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.49
|0.39
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.55
|10.44
|35.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.70
|3.33
|3.39
|Depreciation
|1.05
|1.05
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.91
|18.48
|20.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.48
|6.98
|7.08
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.29
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.92
|7.27
|7.24
|Interest
|3.59
|3.44
|1.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.33
|3.83
|5.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.33
|3.83
|5.32
|Tax
|0.99
|0.90
|1.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.34
|2.93
|3.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.34
|2.93
|3.95
|Equity Share Capital
|5.47
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.44
|5.79
|7.79
|Diluted EPS
|4.44
|5.79
|7.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.44
|5.79
|7.79
|Diluted EPS
|4.44
|5.79
|7.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited