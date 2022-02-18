Patels Airtemp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 113.22 crore, up 36.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.22 crore in December 2021 up 36.2% from Rs. 83.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021 up 18.81% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021 up 11% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2020.

Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.56 in December 2020.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 238.80 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)