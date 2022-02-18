English
    Patels Airtemp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 113.22 crore, up 36.2% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patels Airtemp (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 113.22 crore in December 2021 up 36.2% from Rs. 83.13 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021 up 18.81% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021 up 11% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2020.

    Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.56 in December 2020.

    Patels Airtemp shares closed at 238.80 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)

    Patels Airtemp (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations113.2261.3783.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations113.2261.3783.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.8644.7039.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.370.350.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.78-12.1314.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.393.073.26
    Depreciation0.830.830.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.9118.6818.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.085.876.25
    Other Income0.160.180.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.246.056.41
    Interest1.922.511.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.323.544.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.323.544.44
    Tax1.370.901.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.952.633.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.952.633.33
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.795.206.56
    Diluted EPS7.795.206.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.795.206.56
    Diluted EPS7.795.206.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Patels Airtemp #Patels Airtemp (India) #Results
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 12:25 pm

