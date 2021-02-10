Patels Airtemp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.13 crore, up 32.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.13 crore in December 2020 up 32.83% from Rs. 62.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2020 up 15.79% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2020 up 10.99% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2019.

Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.66 in December 2019.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 162.65 on February 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.46% returns over the last 6 months and 19.16% over the last 12 months.