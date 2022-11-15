Patels Airtemp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.71 crore, up 31.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.71 crore in September 2022 up 31.51% from Rs. 61.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2022 up 21.11% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021.

Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.19 in September 2021.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 247.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 31.44% over the last 12 months.