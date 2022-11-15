English
    Patels Airtemp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.71 crore, up 31.51% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Patels Airtemp (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.71 crore in September 2022 up 31.51% from Rs. 61.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in September 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.32 crore in September 2022 up 21.11% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021.

    Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.19 in September 2021.

    Patels Airtemp shares closed at 247.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.55% returns over the last 6 months and 31.44% over the last 12 months.

    Patels Airtemp (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.7135.3861.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.7135.3861.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.0470.7244.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.390.510.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.44-56.44-12.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.332.943.07
    Depreciation1.051.060.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4811.9918.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.984.605.87
    Other Income0.290.500.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.275.106.04
    Interest3.442.312.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.832.803.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.832.803.53
    Tax0.900.720.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.932.072.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.932.072.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.932.072.63
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.794.095.19
    Diluted EPS5.794.095.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.794.095.19
    Diluted EPS5.794.095.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am