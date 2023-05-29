English
    Patels Airtemp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.19 crore, up 26.03% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Patels Airtemp (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.19 crore in March 2023 up 26.03% from Rs. 80.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2023 up 18.9% from Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.22 crore in March 2023 up 17.6% from Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2022.

    Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.34 in March 2022.

    Patels Airtemp shares closed at 229.65 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.36% returns over the last 6 months and 10.17% over the last 12 months.

    Patels Airtemp (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.1964.2080.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.1964.2080.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.1047.1244.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.290.490.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.74-11.556.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.503.702.87
    Depreciation0.951.051.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6016.9119.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.006.486.10
    Other Income0.260.440.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.276.926.71
    Interest2.893.592.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.383.334.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.383.334.47
    Tax1.560.991.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.822.343.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.822.343.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.822.343.21
    Equity Share Capital5.475.475.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.104.446.34
    Diluted EPS7.104.446.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.104.446.34
    Diluted EPS7.104.446.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
