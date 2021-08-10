Patels Airtemp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.33 crore, down 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.33 crore in June 2021 down 3.32% from Rs. 49.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2021 up 0.38% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in June 2021 up 16.06% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2020.

Patels Airtemp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.05 in June 2020.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 215.15 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 29.06% returns over the last 6 months and 56.70% over the last 12 months.