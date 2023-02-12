Patels Airtemp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore in December 2022 down 43.3% from Rs. 113.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 40.79% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 down 1.24% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021.