Patels Airtemp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore in December 2022 down 43.3% from Rs. 113.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 40.79% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 down 1.24% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021.

Patels Airtemp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.79 in December 2021.

Patels Airtemp shares closed at 251.90 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.95% over the last 12 months.