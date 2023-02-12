English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Patels Airtemp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore, down 43.3% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Patels Airtemp (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.20 crore in December 2022 down 43.3% from Rs. 113.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 40.79% from Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2022 down 1.24% from Rs. 8.07 crore in December 2021.

    Patels Airtemp (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.2080.71113.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.2080.71113.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.1240.0444.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.490.390.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.5510.4435.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.703.333.39
    Depreciation1.051.050.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9118.4820.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.486.987.08
    Other Income0.440.290.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.927.277.24
    Interest3.593.441.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.333.835.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.333.835.32
    Tax0.990.901.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.342.933.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.342.933.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.342.933.95
    Equity Share Capital5.475.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.445.797.79
    Diluted EPS4.445.797.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.445.797.79
    Diluted EPS4.445.797.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited