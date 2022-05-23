 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patel Integrate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore, down 9.98% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Integrated Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore in March 2022 down 9.98% from Rs. 72.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2022 up 117.47% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2022 up 2.08% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2021.

Patel Integrate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 14.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -52.78% over the last 12 months.

Patel Integrated Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.95 60.46 72.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.95 60.46 72.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.72 2.77 3.42
Depreciation 0.72 0.68 0.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.16 55.58 65.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.34 1.43 2.51
Other Income 0.88 0.85 0.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.21 2.28 3.27
Interest 1.22 1.27 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.99 1.01 1.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.99 1.01 1.33
Tax -0.15 0.10 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.14 0.92 0.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.14 0.92 0.98
Equity Share Capital 66.04 66.04 26.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 0.33 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.53 0.14 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.72 0.33 0.59
Diluted EPS 0.53 0.14 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

