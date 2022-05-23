Patel Integrate Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore, down 9.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.95 crore in March 2022 down 9.98% from Rs. 72.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2022 up 117.47% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2022 up 2.08% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2021.

Patel Integrate EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2021.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 14.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -52.78% over the last 12 months.