Patel Integrate Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.41 crore, down 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.41 crore in March 2019 down 11.55% from Rs. 113.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 down 92.56% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2019 down 48.83% from Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2018.

Patel Integrate EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.86 in March 2018.

Patel Integrate shares closed at 38.60 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.86% returns over the last 6 months and -35.18% over the last 12 months.