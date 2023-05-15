Patel Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.18 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,192.18 crore in March 2023 up 14.55% from Rs. 1,040.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.66 crore in March 2023 up 149.05% from Rs. 33.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.87 crore in March 2023 up 5.27% from Rs. 195.57 crore in March 2022.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

Patel Eng shares closed at 26.60 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.42% returns over the last 6 months and 29.06% over the last 12 months.