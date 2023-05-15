English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Patel Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,192.18 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,192.18 crore in March 2023 up 14.55% from Rs. 1,040.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.66 crore in March 2023 up 149.05% from Rs. 33.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.87 crore in March 2023 up 5.27% from Rs. 195.57 crore in March 2022.

    Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

    Patel Eng shares closed at 26.60 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.42% returns over the last 6 months and 29.06% over the last 12 months.

    Patel Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,192.18929.391,040.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,192.18929.391,040.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials257.80207.23242.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.7786.9375.03
    Depreciation20.6520.6517.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses669.62504.52567.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.35110.06138.31
    Other Income29.8732.6439.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.22142.71178.24
    Interest100.99102.5799.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.2340.1479.04
    Exceptional Items1.68-6.78-28.83
    P/L Before Tax85.9133.3650.21
    Tax2.2511.4216.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.6621.9433.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.6621.9433.59
    Equity Share Capital77.3651.5747.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.590.440.71
    Diluted EPS1.040.380.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.590.440.71
    Diluted EPS1.040.380.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Patel Eng #Patel Engineering Company #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:18 pm