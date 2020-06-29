Patel Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 478.50 crore, down 2.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 478.50 crore in March 2020 down 2.43% from Rs. 490.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.48 crore in March 2020 down 618.51% from Rs. 12.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2020 down 85.81% from Rs. 109.19 crore in March 2019.
Patel Eng shares closed at 15.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.32% over the last 12 months.
|Patel Engineering Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|478.50
|660.78
|490.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|478.50
|660.78
|490.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.22
|99.59
|41.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.50
|4.06
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.21
|45.26
|44.91
|Depreciation
|14.80
|15.25
|11.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|426.09
|445.59
|394.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-109.32
|51.03
|-1.69
|Other Income
|110.01
|74.15
|99.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.69
|125.18
|97.80
|Interest
|85.47
|79.38
|84.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-84.78
|45.80
|13.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.57
|P/L Before Tax
|-84.78
|45.80
|14.35
|Tax
|-22.30
|26.08
|2.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-62.48
|19.72
|12.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-62.48
|19.72
|12.05
|Equity Share Capital
|40.82
|38.76
|16.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.81
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|0.43
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|0.81
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|0.43
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:00 am