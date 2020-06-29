Patel Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 478.50 crore, down 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.50 crore in March 2020 down 2.43% from Rs. 490.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.48 crore in March 2020 down 618.51% from Rs. 12.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.49 crore in March 2020 down 85.81% from Rs. 109.19 crore in March 2019.

Patel Eng shares closed at 15.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.32% over the last 12 months.