Patel Eng Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 490.40 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.40 crore in March 2019 up 4.58% from Rs. 468.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.05 crore in March 2019 down 85.48% from Rs. 82.99 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.19 crore in March 2019 down 12.62% from Rs. 124.96 crore in March 2018.

Patel Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.29 in March 2018.

Patel Eng shares closed at 25.95 on April 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and -58.74% over the last 12 months.