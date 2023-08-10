English
    Patel Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,090.70 crore, up 23.79% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,090.70 crore in June 2023 up 23.79% from Rs. 881.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.07 crore in June 2023 up 299.74% from Rs. 33.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.47 crore in June 2023 up 6.8% from Rs. 165.24 crore in June 2022.

    Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2022.

    Patel Eng shares closed at 48.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 224.75% returns over the last 6 months and 97.76% over the last 12 months.

    Patel Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,090.701,192.18881.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,090.701,192.18881.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.43257.80226.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.8688.7769.27
    Depreciation21.9620.6519.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses613.20669.62462.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.25155.35103.81
    Other Income24.2629.8742.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.51185.22146.08
    Interest86.70100.9995.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.8184.2350.46
    Exceptional Items91.921.68--
    P/L Before Tax159.7385.9150.46
    Tax27.652.2517.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.0783.6633.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.0783.6633.04
    Equity Share Capital77.3677.3647.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.590.69
    Diluted EPS1.421.040.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.681.590.69
    Diluted EPS1.421.040.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 03:33 pm

