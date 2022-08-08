 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Patel Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.09 crore, up 53.14% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 881.09 crore in June 2022 up 53.14% from Rs. 575.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.04 crore in June 2022 up 844% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.24 crore in June 2022 up 31.11% from Rs. 126.03 crore in June 2021.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Patel Eng shares closed at 23.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and 29.54% over the last 12 months.

Patel Engineering Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 881.09 1,040.78 575.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 881.09 1,040.78 575.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 226.34 242.68 141.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.27 75.03 49.18
Depreciation 19.16 17.33 16.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 462.51 567.43 298.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.81 138.31 69.89
Other Income 42.27 39.93 39.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.08 178.24 109.38
Interest 95.62 99.20 98.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.46 79.04 10.74
Exceptional Items -- -28.83 --
P/L Before Tax 50.46 50.21 10.74
Tax 17.42 16.62 7.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.04 33.59 3.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.04 33.59 3.50
Equity Share Capital 47.92 47.92 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.69 0.71 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.71 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.69 0.71 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.57 0.71 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Patel Eng #Patel Engineering Company #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.