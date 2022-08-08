Patel Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.09 crore, up 53.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 881.09 crore in June 2022 up 53.14% from Rs. 575.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.04 crore in June 2022 up 844% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.24 crore in June 2022 up 31.11% from Rs. 126.03 crore in June 2021.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Patel Eng shares closed at 23.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.72% returns over the last 6 months and 29.54% over the last 12 months.