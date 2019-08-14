Patel Eng Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 598.29 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 598.29 crore in June 2019 up 7.7% from Rs. 555.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.54 crore in June 2019 up 61.85% from Rs. 36.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.71 crore in June 2019 up 14.19% from Rs. 140.74 crore in June 2018.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.56 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.30 in June 2018.

Patel Eng shares closed at 11.10 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.85% returns over the last 6 months and -76.28% over the last 12 months.