Patel Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 929.39 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 929.39 crore in December 2022 up 22.27% from Rs. 760.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.94 crore in December 2022 up 135.65% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.36 crore in December 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 148.90 crore in December 2021.

Patel Engineering Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 929.39 814.46 760.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 929.39 814.46 760.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.23 213.83 237.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.93 79.83 65.91
Depreciation 20.65 20.13 17.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 504.52 409.86 336.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.06 90.81 102.85
Other Income 32.64 37.45 28.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.71 128.26 131.69
Interest 102.57 100.55 99.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.14 27.71 31.91
Exceptional Items -6.78 -0.98 -17.53
P/L Before Tax 33.36 26.73 14.38
Tax 11.42 11.16 5.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.94 15.57 9.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.94 15.57 9.31
Equity Share Capital 51.57 51.57 47.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 0.32 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.32 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.44 0.32 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.32 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited