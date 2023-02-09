Patel Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 929.39 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 929.39 crore in December 2022 up 22.27% from Rs. 760.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.94 crore in December 2022 up 135.65% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.36 crore in December 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 148.90 crore in December 2021.