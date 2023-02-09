Patel Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 929.39 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 929.39 crore in December 2022 up 22.27% from Rs. 760.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.94 crore in December 2022 up 135.65% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.36 crore in December 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 148.90 crore in December 2021.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2021.

Patel Eng shares closed at 16.45 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.67% returns over the last 6 months and -44.05% over the last 12 months.