English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Patel Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 929.39 crore, up 22.27% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 929.39 crore in December 2022 up 22.27% from Rs. 760.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.94 crore in December 2022 up 135.65% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.36 crore in December 2022 up 9.71% from Rs. 148.90 crore in December 2021.

    Patel Engineering Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations929.39814.46760.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations929.39814.46760.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials207.23213.83237.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.9379.8365.91
    Depreciation20.6520.1317.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses504.52409.86336.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.0690.81102.85
    Other Income32.6437.4528.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.71128.26131.69
    Interest102.57100.5599.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.1427.7131.91
    Exceptional Items-6.78-0.98-17.53
    P/L Before Tax33.3626.7314.38
    Tax11.4211.165.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.9415.579.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.9415.579.31
    Equity Share Capital51.5751.5747.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.320.20
    Diluted EPS0.380.320.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.440.320.20
    Diluted EPS0.380.320.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited