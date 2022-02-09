Patel Eng Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 760.10 crore, up 60.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.10 crore in December 2021 up 60.63% from Rs. 473.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021 up 127.58% from Rs. 33.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.90 crore in December 2021 up 69.05% from Rs. 88.08 crore in December 2020.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2020.

Patel Eng shares closed at 28.70 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)