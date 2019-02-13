Patel Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 484.10 crore, down 23.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.10 crore in December 2018 down 23.85% from Rs. 635.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.74 crore in December 2018 up 318.34% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.81 crore in December 2018 down 67.43% from Rs. 398.61 crore in December 2017.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2017.

Patel Eng shares closed at 23.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.42% returns over the last 6 months and -68.11% over the last 12 months.