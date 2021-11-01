Patel Eng Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 724.45 crore, up 64.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.45 crore in September 2021 up 64.23% from Rs. 441.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2021 up 103.75% from Rs. 62.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.09 crore in September 2021 up 116.04% from Rs. 63.92 crore in September 2020.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.71 in September 2020.

Patel Eng shares closed at 23.95 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)