Patel Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,298.03 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,298.03 crore in March 2023 up 16.77% from Rs. 1,111.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.81 crore in March 2023 up 123.29% from Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.73 crore in March 2023 up 6.39% from Rs. 196.19 crore in March 2022.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

Patel Eng shares closed at 26.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.46% returns over the last 6 months and 26.67% over the last 12 months.