Patel Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,111.66 crore, up 51.54% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,111.66 crore in March 2022 up 51.54% from Rs. 733.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2022 up 126.96% from Rs. 140.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.19 crore in March 2022 up 61.86% from Rs. 121.21 crore in March 2021.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2021.

Patel Eng shares closed at 27.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.13% returns over the last 6 months and 87.89% over the last 12 months.

Patel Engineering Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,111.66 877.93 733.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,111.66 877.93 733.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 267.13 305.06 260.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 80.47 68.58 71.08
Depreciation 20.84 20.80 20.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 609.25 357.92 323.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.97 125.57 58.12
Other Income 41.38 29.07 42.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 175.35 154.64 100.96
Interest 104.44 105.57 115.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.91 49.07 -14.71
Exceptional Items -17.33 -13.16 -214.17
P/L Before Tax 53.58 35.91 -228.88
Tax 20.00 6.91 -82.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.58 29.00 -145.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.58 29.00 -145.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.40 -1.52 5.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 37.98 27.48 -140.86
Equity Share Capital 47.92 47.92 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 0.58 -3.29
Diluted EPS 0.80 0.58 -3.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 0.58 -3.29
Diluted EPS 0.80 0.58 -3.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 10:58 am
