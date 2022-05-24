Patel Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,111.66 crore, up 51.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,111.66 crore in March 2022 up 51.54% from Rs. 733.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.98 crore in March 2022 up 126.96% from Rs. 140.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.19 crore in March 2022 up 61.86% from Rs. 121.21 crore in March 2021.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2021.

Patel Eng shares closed at 27.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.13% returns over the last 6 months and 87.89% over the last 12 months.