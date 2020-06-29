Patel Eng Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 549.65 crore, down 7.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 549.65 crore in March 2020 down 7.38% from Rs. 593.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.80 crore in March 2020 down 101.46% from Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020 down 106.79% from Rs. 82.97 crore in March 2019.

Patel Eng shares closed at 15.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.32% over the last 12 months.