Patel Eng Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 549.65 crore, down 7.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 549.65 crore in March 2020 down 7.38% from Rs. 593.44 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 79.80 crore in March 2020 down 101.46% from Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020 down 106.79% from Rs. 82.97 crore in March 2019.
Patel Eng shares closed at 15.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 3.32% over the last 12 months.
|Patel Engineering Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|549.65
|746.68
|593.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|549.65
|746.68
|593.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|113.10
|135.45
|56.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|4.06
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.49
|48.42
|48.23
|Depreciation
|16.74
|17.08
|13.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|451.20
|464.48
|467.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-85.88
|77.19
|7.73
|Other Income
|63.51
|47.37
|61.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.37
|124.56
|69.22
|Interest
|70.36
|64.24
|75.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-92.73
|60.32
|-6.35
|Exceptional Items
|-3.89
|--
|-30.25
|P/L Before Tax
|-96.62
|60.32
|-36.60
|Tax
|-22.74
|29.36
|2.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-73.88
|30.96
|-38.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-73.88
|30.96
|-38.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.83
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.92
|-11.62
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-79.80
|19.34
|-39.61
|Equity Share Capital
|40.82
|38.76
|16.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.80
|0.80
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.80
|0.43
|-2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.80
|0.80
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.80
|0.43
|-2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am