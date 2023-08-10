Patel Eng Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,118.61 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,118.61 crore in June 2023 up 14.86% from Rs. 973.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.40 crore in June 2023 up 4.99% from Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.38 crore in June 2023 up 1.63% from Rs. 185.35 crore in June 2022.

Patel Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2022.

Patel Eng shares closed at 48.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 228.04% returns over the last 6 months and 97.76% over the last 12 months.