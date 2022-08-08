 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Patel Eng Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.91 crore, up 46.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 973.91 crore in June 2022 up 46.18% from Rs. 666.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2022 up 1315.88% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.35 crore in June 2022 up 38.1% from Rs. 134.21 crore in June 2021.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Patel Eng shares closed at 23.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and 61.60% over the last 12 months.

Patel Engineering Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 973.91 1,111.66 666.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 973.91 1,111.66 666.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 244.58 267.13 156.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.77 80.47 54.36
Depreciation 22.03 20.84 19.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 506.73 609.25 351.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.80 133.97 84.16
Other Income 35.52 41.38 30.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.32 175.35 114.28
Interest 100.07 104.44 105.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.25 70.91 8.56
Exceptional Items -- -17.33 --
P/L Before Tax 63.25 53.58 8.56
Tax 21.26 20.00 11.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.99 33.58 -2.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.99 33.58 -2.46
Minority Interest -- -- -2.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.65 4.40 2.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.34 37.98 -3.40
Equity Share Capital 47.92 47.92 46.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.80 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.86 0.80 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.80 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.86 0.80 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Patel Eng #Patel Engineering Company #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.