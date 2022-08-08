Patel Eng Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 973.91 crore, up 46.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 973.91 crore in June 2022 up 46.18% from Rs. 666.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2022 up 1315.88% from Rs. 3.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.35 crore in June 2022 up 38.1% from Rs. 134.21 crore in June 2021.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Patel Eng shares closed at 23.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.39% returns over the last 6 months and 61.60% over the last 12 months.