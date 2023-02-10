 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Patel Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.98 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,036.98 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 877.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.19 crore in December 2022 up 13.5% from Rs. 27.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.52 crore in December 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 175.44 crore in December 2021.

Patel Engineering Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,036.98 893.05 877.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,036.98 893.05 877.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 227.46 233.74 305.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.52 83.20 68.58
Depreciation 23.95 23.26 20.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 555.24 445.38 357.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.80 107.47 125.57
Other Income 26.77 29.90 29.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.57 137.37 154.64
Interest 106.69 105.63 105.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 59.88 31.74 49.07
Exceptional Items -6.78 -0.97 -13.16
P/L Before Tax 53.10 30.77 35.91
Tax 15.26 14.74 6.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.84 16.03 29.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.84 16.03 29.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -6.65 10.12 -1.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.19 26.15 27.48
Equity Share Capital 51.57 51.57 47.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.53 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.53 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.31 0.58
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.53 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
