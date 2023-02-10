Patel Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.98 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,036.98 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 877.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.19 crore in December 2022 up 13.5% from Rs. 27.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.52 crore in December 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 175.44 crore in December 2021.