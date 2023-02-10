English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Patel Eng Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.98 crore, up 18.12% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,036.98 crore in December 2022 up 18.12% from Rs. 877.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.19 crore in December 2022 up 13.5% from Rs. 27.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.52 crore in December 2022 up 8.6% from Rs. 175.44 crore in December 2021.

    Patel Engineering Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,036.98893.05877.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,036.98893.05877.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials227.46233.74305.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.5283.2068.58
    Depreciation23.9523.2620.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses555.24445.38357.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.80107.47125.57
    Other Income26.7729.9029.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.57137.37154.64
    Interest106.69105.63105.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.8831.7449.07
    Exceptional Items-6.78-0.97-13.16
    P/L Before Tax53.1030.7735.91
    Tax15.2614.746.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.8416.0329.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.8416.0329.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-6.6510.12-1.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.1926.1527.48
    Equity Share Capital51.5751.5747.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.530.58
    Diluted EPS0.500.530.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.310.58
    Diluted EPS0.500.530.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited