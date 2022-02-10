MARKET NEWS

    Patel Eng Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 877.93 crore, up 61.37% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Patel Engineering Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 877.93 crore in December 2021 up 61.37% from Rs. 544.05 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.48 crore in December 2021 up 164.89% from Rs. 42.35 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.44 crore in December 2021 up 86.56% from Rs. 94.04 crore in December 2020.

    Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2020.

    Patel Eng shares closed at 30.10 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.14% returns over the last 6 months and 105.46% over the last 12 months.

    Patel Engineering Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations877.93724.45544.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations877.93724.45544.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials305.06302.8482.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.5863.1146.25
    Depreciation20.8020.3318.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses357.92236.05345.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.57102.1252.37
    Other Income29.0715.6423.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.64117.7676.03
    Interest105.57103.8097.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.0713.96-21.61
    Exceptional Items-13.16----
    P/L Before Tax35.9113.96-21.61
    Tax6.915.4511.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.008.51-33.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.008.51-33.60
    Minority Interest---2.65-5.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.52-1.67-2.85
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.484.19-42.35
    Equity Share Capital47.9247.9243.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.15-0.86
    Diluted EPS0.580.15-0.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.15-0.86
    Diluted EPS0.580.15-0.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 10, 2022 12:25 pm
