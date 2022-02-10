Patel Eng Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 877.93 crore, up 61.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 877.93 crore in December 2021 up 61.37% from Rs. 544.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.48 crore in December 2021 up 164.89% from Rs. 42.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.44 crore in December 2021 up 86.56% from Rs. 94.04 crore in December 2020.

Patel Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2020.

Patel Eng shares closed at 30.10 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.14% returns over the last 6 months and 105.46% over the last 12 months.