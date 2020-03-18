Patanjali to pay Rs 75cr penalty for not passing on GST rate cut benefit: Report

The anti-profiteering watchdog of the country has directed FMCG company Patanjali Ayurved to deposit Rs 75.08 crore that it alleged profiteered by not passing on benefits of the GST rate cut that came into effect in November 2017, according to a Hindu Business Line report.

The firm is believed to have even hiked the base price of its products thereafter.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has asked Patanjali to deposit the amount in the Consumer Welfare Fund (CWF).

Though Patanjali has argued that they gave discounts on their products instead through a cash-back scheme, NAA stated that is irrelevant in this regard. It said the benefits of reduced tax rates should be passed on to buyers through a ‘commensurate reduction in the prices'.

Since cashback is introduced by companies to heighten sales, they cannot be equated with tax cut benefits, NAA clarified.

Patanjali Ayurved also claimed it had sent out emails to its distributors seeking price cuts, but the respondent did not change the maximum retail price (MRP) accordingly. However, since the manufacturer is responsible for fixing and printing MRP tags, passing on the onus to the distributors and retailers did not help their case.

Notably, anti-profiteering provisions are slapped on a company when it does not pass on the benefits of a tax reduction on goods and services, or the benefits of an input tax credit, by way of slashing prices.