App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patanjali to pay Rs 75cr penalty for not passing on GST rate cut benefit: Report

Though Patanjali has argued that they gave discounts on their products instead through a cash-back scheme, the anti-profiteering watchdog stated it cannot be equated with tax cut benefits that must reflect int he MRP

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The anti-profiteering watchdog of the country has directed FMCG company Patanjali Ayurved to deposit Rs 75.08 crore that it alleged profiteered by not passing on benefits of the GST rate cut that came into effect in November 2017, according to a Hindu Business Line report.

The firm is believed to have even hiked the base price of its products thereafter.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has asked Patanjali to deposit the amount in the Consumer Welfare Fund (CWF).

related news

Though Patanjali has argued that they gave discounts on their products instead through a cash-back scheme, NAA stated that is irrelevant in this regard. It said the benefits of reduced tax rates should be passed on to buyers through a ‘commensurate reduction in the prices'.

Since cashback is introduced by companies to heighten sales, they cannot be equated with tax cut benefits, NAA clarified.

Patanjali Ayurved also claimed it had sent out emails to its distributors seeking price cuts, but the respondent did not change the maximum retail price (MRP) accordingly. However, since the manufacturer is responsible for fixing and printing MRP tags, passing on the onus to the distributors and retailers did not help their case.

Notably, anti-profiteering provisions are slapped on a company when it does not pass on the benefits of a tax reduction on goods and services, or the benefits of an input tax credit, by way of slashing prices.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Baba Ramdev #GST rate #National Anti-profiteering Authority #Patanjali Ayurved

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.