    Patanjali Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,872.92 crore, up 18.15% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patanjali Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,872.92 crore in March 2023 up 18.15% from Rs. 6,663.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.71 crore in March 2023 up 12.49% from Rs. 234.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 416.34 crore in March 2023 down 0.53% from Rs. 418.55 crore in March 2022.

    Patanjali Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.93 in March 2022.

    Patanjali Foods shares closed at 1,021.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.03% returns over the last 6 months and -8.36% over the last 12 months.

    Patanjali Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,872.927,926.646,663.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,872.927,926.646,663.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,157.246,472.375,427.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods831.36797.08613.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-48.48-321.60-246.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.1072.7949.43
    Depreciation43.3342.7537.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses529.39537.96413.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.98325.29368.87
    Other Income90.0337.1112.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax373.01362.40381.34
    Interest23.6218.9485.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax349.39343.47295.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax349.39343.47295.69
    Tax85.6874.2861.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities263.71269.19234.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period263.71269.19234.43
    Equity Share Capital72.3872.3859.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.307.467.93
    Diluted EPS7.307.467.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.307.467.93
    Diluted EPS7.307.467.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
