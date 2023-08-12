Patanjali Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,767.10 crore, up 7.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,767.10 crore in June 2023 up 7.71% from Rs. 7,210.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.75 crore in June 2023 down 63.63% from Rs. 241.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.99 crore in June 2023 down 61.51% from Rs. 550.80 crore in June 2022.

Patanjali Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.72 in June 2022.

Patanjali Foods shares closed at 1,323.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.94% returns over the last 6 months and 17.93% over the last 12 months.