    Patanjali Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,767.10 crore, up 7.71% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patanjali Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,767.10 crore in June 2023 up 7.71% from Rs. 7,210.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.75 crore in June 2023 down 63.63% from Rs. 241.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.99 crore in June 2023 down 61.51% from Rs. 550.80 crore in June 2022.

    Patanjali Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.72 in June 2022.

    Patanjali Foods shares closed at 1,323.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.94% returns over the last 6 months and 17.93% over the last 12 months.

    Patanjali Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,767.107,872.927,210.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,767.107,872.927,210.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,411.566,157.245,745.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,569.21831.36839.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.35-48.48-184.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost77.2477.1057.56
    Depreciation67.6643.3332.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses586.86529.39360.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.92282.98358.94
    Other Income43.4090.03159.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.33373.01518.05
    Interest24.8223.62185.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.50349.39332.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax119.50349.39332.47
    Tax31.7585.6891.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.75263.71241.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.75263.71241.26
    Equity Share Capital72.3872.3872.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.427.306.72
    Diluted EPS2.427.306.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.427.306.72
    Diluted EPS2.427.306.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Patanjali Foods #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

