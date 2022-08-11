Patanjali Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,210.97 crore, up 36.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,210.97 crore in June 2022 up 36.93% from Rs. 5,266.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.26 crore in June 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 173.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.80 crore in June 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 360.87 crore in June 2021.

Patanjali Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in June 2021.

Patanjali Foods shares closed at 1,117.30 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.90% returns over the last 6 months and 5.75% over the last 12 months.