 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Patanjali Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,210.97 crore, up 36.93% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patanjali Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,210.97 crore in June 2022 up 36.93% from Rs. 5,266.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 241.26 crore in June 2022 up 39.03% from Rs. 173.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.80 crore in June 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 360.87 crore in June 2021.

Patanjali Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in June 2021.

Patanjali Foods shares closed at 1,117.30 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.90% returns over the last 6 months and 5.75% over the last 12 months.

Patanjali Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,210.97 6,663.72 5,266.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,210.97 6,663.72 5,266.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,745.42 5,427.93 4,289.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 839.97 613.30 331.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -184.12 -246.58 25.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.56 49.43 40.81
Depreciation 32.75 37.21 32.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 360.46 413.57 247.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 358.94 368.87 298.34
Other Income 159.11 12.47 29.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 518.05 381.34 328.17
Interest 185.58 85.65 89.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 332.47 295.69 238.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 332.47 295.69 238.62
Tax 91.21 61.26 65.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 241.26 234.43 173.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 241.26 234.43 173.53
Equity Share Capital 72.38 59.15 59.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.72 7.93 5.87
Diluted EPS 6.72 7.93 5.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.72 7.93 5.87
Diluted EPS 6.72 7.93 5.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Patanjali Foods #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.