Patanjali Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,926.64 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patanjali Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,926.64 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 6,280.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.19 crore in December 2022 up 15% from Rs. 234.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.15 crore in December 2022 down 8.11% from Rs. 440.90 crore in December 2021.

Patanjali Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,926.64 8,514.12 6,280.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,926.64 8,514.12 6,280.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,472.37 6,711.57 5,091.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 797.08 818.46 580.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -321.60 254.99 -220.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.79 70.43 48.70
Depreciation 42.75 40.80 33.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 537.96 464.08 359.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 325.29 153.80 387.02
Other Income 37.11 10.55 20.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 362.40 164.35 407.76
Interest 18.94 10.72 88.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 343.47 153.63 319.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 343.47 153.63 319.61
Tax 74.28 41.35 85.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 269.19 112.29 234.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 269.19 112.29 234.07
Equity Share Capital 72.38 72.38 59.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.46 3.12 7.91
Diluted EPS 7.46 3.12 7.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.46 3.12 7.91
Diluted EPS 7.46 3.12 7.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
