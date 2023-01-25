Patanjali Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,926.64 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,926.64 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 6,280.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.19 crore in December 2022 up 15% from Rs. 234.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.15 crore in December 2022 down 8.11% from Rs. 440.90 crore in December 2021.