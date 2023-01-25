Patanjali Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,926.64 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Patanjali Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,926.64 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 6,280.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.19 crore in December 2022 up 15% from Rs. 234.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 405.15 crore in December 2022 down 8.11% from Rs. 440.90 crore in December 2021.

    Patanjali Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,926.648,514.126,280.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,926.648,514.126,280.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,472.376,711.575,091.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods797.08818.46580.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-321.60254.99-220.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.7970.4348.70
    Depreciation42.7540.8033.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses537.96464.08359.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax325.29153.80387.02
    Other Income37.1110.5520.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax362.40164.35407.76
    Interest18.9410.7288.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax343.47153.63319.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax343.47153.63319.61
    Tax74.2841.3585.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities269.19112.29234.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period269.19112.29234.07
    Equity Share Capital72.3872.3859.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.463.127.91
    Diluted EPS7.463.127.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.463.127.91
    Diluted EPS7.463.127.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
