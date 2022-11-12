Pasupati Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.25 crore, up 40.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.25 crore in September 2022 up 40.09% from Rs. 26.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 169.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 up 141.84% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

Pasupati Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

Pasupati Spin shares closed at 23.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 34.94% over the last 12 months.