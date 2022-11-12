English
    Pasupati Spin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.25 crore, up 40.09% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.25 crore in September 2022 up 40.09% from Rs. 26.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 169.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in September 2022 up 141.84% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

    Pasupati Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2021.

    Pasupati Spin shares closed at 23.75 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.50% returns over the last 6 months and 34.94% over the last 12 months.

    Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.2528.9826.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.2528.9826.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1415.648.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.290.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.86-5.232.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.525.044.85
    Depreciation0.510.510.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5211.0610.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.611.67-0.52
    Other Income0.250.260.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.861.930.03
    Interest1.231.070.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.630.86-0.83
    Exceptional Items-----0.05
    P/L Before Tax0.630.86-0.88
    Tax0.180.24-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.450.62-0.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.450.62-0.65
    Equity Share Capital9.349.349.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.66-0.64
    Diluted EPS0.490.66-0.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.66-0.64
    Diluted EPS0.490.66-0.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
