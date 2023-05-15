English
    Pasupati Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.24 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.24 crore in March 2023 up 17.99% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 103.02% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 down 73.67% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

    Pasupati Spin shares closed at 16.53 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and -34.92% over the last 12 months.

    Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.2436.9729.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.2436.9729.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.3514.8911.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.070.060.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.673.50-3.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.455.485.18
    Depreciation0.510.500.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.1411.3411.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.051.203.29
    Other Income0.630.130.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.681.333.61
    Interest1.231.220.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.550.112.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.550.112.71
    Tax-0.490.020.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.091.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.091.99
    Equity Share Capital9.349.349.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.072.99
    Diluted EPS-0.050.072.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.072.99
    Diluted EPS-0.050.072.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

