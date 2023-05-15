Pasupati Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.24 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.24 crore in March 2023 up 17.99% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 103.02% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 down 73.67% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.
Pasupati Spin shares closed at 16.53 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and -34.92% over the last 12 months.
|Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.24
|36.97
|29.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.24
|36.97
|29.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.35
|14.89
|11.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.06
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.67
|3.50
|-3.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.45
|5.48
|5.18
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.50
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.14
|11.34
|11.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|1.20
|3.29
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.13
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|1.33
|3.61
|Interest
|1.23
|1.22
|0.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.11
|2.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|0.11
|2.71
|Tax
|-0.49
|0.02
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.09
|1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.09
|1.99
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.07
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.07
|2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.07
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.07
|2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited