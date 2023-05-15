Pasupati Spin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.24 crore, up 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.24 crore in March 2023 up 17.99% from Rs. 29.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 103.02% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 down 73.67% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2022.

Pasupati Spin shares closed at 16.53 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.40% returns over the last 6 months and -34.92% over the last 12 months.